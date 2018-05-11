Police reveal what led up to fatal car-to-car shooting of 38-year-old man

Police are hoping for the public's help as they try to decipher the chain of events that led one person to shoot into the car of a 38-year-old man, killing him.

They were called to a leafy, quiet Etobicoke street just after noon on Monday after a man crashed his car onto the lawn of a house.

Inside the car was 38-year-old Christopher Reid, who had been shot multiple times and died after being rushed to hospital.

Toronto police Det. Leslie Dunkley says officers have pieced together security footage of the minutes before the shooting.

He says it shows Reid's vehicle tailing a few seconds behind a white BMW that they believe was driven by the suspect in the shooting as they drove east from the area of Highway 401 and Highway 427.

Shots fired into car after brief pause

After driving onto Longfield Road, the suspect vehicle came to a stop.

"Our victim's vehicle pulled alongside. At that point there was a pause, and that's when the shots were fired" from the white car into Reid's black Hyundai Elantra, said Dunkley.

He added that police have no idea "whether [Reid] just happened to be going in the same direction" or if he was deliberately following the white car.

Dunkley is hoping that a member of the public will recognize the suspect car's description — a white BMW X6 with four doors.

Christopher Reid, 38, of Toronto, was a father. His family says he was en route to visit relatives when he was killed.

"We're hoping that someone remembers, or their memory might be jogged," he said.

Dunkley also filled in a few scant details about Reid, telling reporters that he was a father who was known to police. He also said Reid's family told him that he was en route to visit relatives when he was killed.

After the shots were fired, the white BMW sped away, and was last seen going southbound on Kipling.

Police are asking anyone with information on the case to contact them.