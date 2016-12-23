If you're dreaming of a White Christmas in Toronto, don't get your hopes up for another blanket of snow by Sunday.

"Not much snow or cold weather in the Christmas stocking for this year," said Environment Canada in a statement early Friday morning.

It will be stormy and mild on Boxing day and "generally mild air is expected to prevail for most regions over the holidays."

"Mother Nature seems to be at odds with Santa and Old Man Winter this holiday season," says Environment Canada. (Hyungwon Kang/Reuters)

Snowfall expected elsewhere in Ontario

But if you're travelling elsewhere in Ontario over the holiday season, it's a different story.

Environment Canada expects a few hours of snowfall will likely leave a blanket of fresh snow over many parts of Southern Ontario by Saturday morning, with five to possibly 10 centimetres over the higher terrain of the Dundalk Highlands, and less elsewhere.



"It should help whiten the Christmas landscape for jolly Old Saint Nick and his furry travelling companions on Christmas Eve," the statement continues.

Other areas of Ontario may get some fresh snowfall for the holiday weekend. (Gord Ellis/CBC)

A Colorado storm is forecast to head toward Northern Ontario for Boxing Day, bringing rain and near-record mild temperatures for Monday.

It will likely start as some freezing rain for areas well north of Lake Ontario into Central Ontario as well as Eastern Ontario, and freezing rain warnings may be required as the event approaches, the agency said.