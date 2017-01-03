If Santa brought your kids new toys, clothes, or athletic equipment this year, he may have brought a problem, too: what to do with the old stuff?

Rather than simply throwing out used kids' goods, the Salvation Army is urging parents to donate them instead.

"There seems to be a really high demand for secondary-market toys, and we find that our clients and our customers love to shop for toys here," said Tonny Colyn, national products acquisitions manager with the Salvation Army's Canadian recycling operations.

Tonny Colyn of the Salvation Army said used toys are always in high demand. (CBC)

"This time of year you would think that we get an awful lot of toy donations, after Christmas when people are weeding out, but we could use much, much more."

Parents shouldn't feel bad about sending the Salvation Army soiled or torn clothes and stuffed animals, said Colyn, because the Salvation Army can actually recycle the used textiles in those items for profit. Used children's books and DVDs are also welcome donations.

Trading in old ice skates

The post-Christmas season is one of the busiest times of year at Newson's Bike and Skate Exchange on Jane Street, according to co-owner Justin Grimaldi.

"Christmas is a big one, because a lot of kids are getting skates and helmets, Santa left a lot of that under the tree," said Grimaldi. "So people come in to unload after the fact."

When kids get new ice skates for Christmas, the old ones can end up at shops like Newson's Bike and Skate Exchange. (CBC)

Parents can upsize their kids' old skates for a fee, or just sell the old ones. Used hockey equipment is also available.

In a parking lot outside Newson's, Toronto sisters Josephine and Petra Mulic had just done a post-Christmas purge of their bedrooms, and were trying to find a new home for a carful of their used goods.

"I hope that it goes to the people who really need it and don't have any toys at all," said Petra Mulic.

Other ways to avoid the landfill

Some Toronto parents choose to donate used toys in a somewhat haphazard manner, leaving items at public parks for others to use.

Charles G. Williams Park in Roncesvalles is a good example — a sandbox there has no lack of toy dump trucks and other outdoor-friendly items, although it has the effect of leaving the park looking cluttered and dingy.

The sandbox at Charles G. Williams park is littered with used toys. (CBC)

For parents trying to donate their used toys without dumping them in the neighbourhood park, a number of Toronto non-profit groups accept donations.

The City of Toronto offers an interactive map showing organizations that will accept donations of used items ranging from books to bikes to electronics and tools.