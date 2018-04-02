Christine Elliott to seek Ontario PC nomination in Newmarket-Aurora

Former MPP and Progressive Conservative leadership candidate Christine Elliott will seek the PC nomination in Newmarket-Aurora for the upcoming provincial election.

Elliott announced her intentions in a statement released Monday evening.

"I have never been more convinced of just how much Ontario needs us. I would be privileged to join our slate of candidates," Elliott said in the statement.

"To all residents of Newmarket-Aurora, you can count on me to do everything I can to fight for you at Queen's Park. I hope I can earn your trust."

Last month, Elliott, a former MPP, lost the Ontario PC leadership race to Doug Ford, despite winning more votes and a narrow majority of ridings. It was the third time Elliott ran to lead the party and was defeated.

When she conceded defeat, Elliott said in a statement: "Ontario needs a Progressive Conservative government to finally defeat Kathleen Wynne. I look forward to running as a candidate."

The provincial election is June 7.