A Toronto firefighter was injured while battling a blaze inside a restaurant in Christie Pits overnight.

Crews were called the building on Bloor Street near Crawford Street, shortly after 2 a.m. for reports of heavy smoke.

The fire was knocked down relatively quickly, however a firefighter fell at one point during the operation. He wounded his arm, according to Toronto fire officials, and has minor injuries.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment, paramedics said.

Bloor Street West was closed between Christie and Shaw streets, but has since reopened.