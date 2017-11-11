Toronto police say they are looking for a third missing student who may be a victim of a scam targeting Chinese nationals studying in Canada.

Yue "Kandy" Lui, 17, was last seen on Friday at 10:30 a.m. in the Yonge Street and Finch Avenue West area.

Const. Craig Brister, spokesperson for the Toronto Police Service, said Saturday that police are concerned for her safety. She was reported missing by her guardian, he said.

Lui is described as 5 foot 6, with a thin build, long black hair, and brown eyes. When last seen, she was wearing a knee-length brown jacket, a white scarf, blue track pants, and black and white shoes.

Yue "Kandy" Lui is 5'6", thn bld, blk hair, wrng a knee-length brown jacket, white scarf blue. If seen pls call 4168083200. #GO2037534^adc — @TPSOperations

Juanwen Zhang, 20 and Ke "Jaden" Xu, 16, the other two missing Chinese nationals, were last seen earlier this week.

Ke “Jaden” Xu, 16, was last seen on Thursday at 10:30 a.m., in the Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Avenue area. Juanwen Zhang, 20, was last seen on Wednesday at 1:45 p.m., in the Yonge Street and Grenville Street area. (Toronto Police)

Police said they have information that suggests they may have received threatening phone calls before disappearing.

According to a police news release, the victims are being told to go into hiding or their families in China will be hurt.

Police said the victims are also being told not to use social media and turn off their cell phones.

After that, the scammer calls family members of the victims in China to tell them their relative has been kidnapped and then makes demands for a large ransom.

Similar scams targeting Chinese students have been reported elsewhere in Canada, police have said.

Call police if any of 3 spotted

​Zhang was last seen at 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Yonge and Grenville Streets.

She is described as 5 foot 4, about 110 lbs. She was last seen wearing a grey jacket and grey University of Toronto track pants, and was carrying a green knapsack.

Xu was last seen on Thursday at 10:30 a.m. around Eglinton Avenue East and Midland Avenue.

He is described as 6 foot 1, with a thin build. He has short black hair, brown eyes, and was wearing a red winter jacket, grey pants, and carrying a black backpack.

If any of the three are located, members of the public are urged to call police.

Anyone with information regarding these scams is asked to contact police at 416-808-5200 or 416-808-4100, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).