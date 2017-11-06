A Toronto City councillor has been nominated as an Ontario Liberal candidate, the party announced Monday evening.

Coun. Chin Lee, from Ward 41, Scarborough-Rouge River, is the ruling party's choice to run in Scarborough North in the June 2018 provincial election.

Scarborough North is a new riding that will replace Scarborough-Rouge River, which is now held by Progressive Conservative Raymond Cho, who won the seat in a byelection last year.

Lee will now run against Cho, who once sat with him on city council.

"I am excited to be joining Premier Wynne's team and am ready to continue to serve my constituents at Queen's Park," said Lee in a news release.

Lee will take on Raymond Cho, right, who won Scarborough-Rouge River in a provincial byelection in 2016. Cho is seen here with Ontario PC Leader Patrick Brown. (Chris Young/The Canadian Press)

"This government has invested in Scarborough, with the Malvern Family Resource Centre, TaiBu, Hong Fook Mental Health and many other NGOs," Lee said

"These investments for our future need to continue, and I'm ready to do my part to ensure that record continues with a re-elected Ontario Liberal government," he added.

Lee, who was first elected to Toronto city council in 2006, was endorsed by Brad Duguid, the MPP for Scarborough Centre, and Shaun Chen, the local MP in Scarborough North.

"Chin Lee will be a tremendous MPP for Scarborough North. He has been a strong voice on Toronto City Council for many years and a very accomplished community leader. We are privileged to have him as part of our Scarborough Liberal team," said Duguid in the release.

Lee currently serves on the Toronto Police Services Board, and is vice-chair of Scarborough Community Council.