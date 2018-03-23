Skip to Main Content
Child taken to hospital with serious injuries after collision in Brampton

A child was taken to hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries after a collision in Brampton Friday evening.

The 6:25 p.m. crash involved a vehicle and tractor trailer in Brampton Friday.

Peel police responded to the crash involving a vehicle and a tractor trailer at 6:25 p.m. near Bovaird Drive West and Gillingham Drive.

There's no word yet on the child's gender or age.

The drivers of the vehicles involved were treated on the scene by paramedics. 

Gillingham Drive is closed between Bovaird Drive and Highway 10. 

