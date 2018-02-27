Toronto police say a boy, believed to be 11 years old, is dead after being struck by a vehicle near Kennedy Road and Steeles Avenue.

Officers say the incident happened at Canongate Trail and Purcell Square around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The boy was taken to hospital in life-threatening condition but died of his injuries.

Police say the boy was a student at Kennedy Public School and was struck when crossing the road.

The driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

Authorities have closed the intersection of Canongate Trail and Purcell Square to investigate the incident.

Any witnesses are asked to contact police.