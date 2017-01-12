A boy was rushed to the Hospital for Sick Children after falling more than 10 metres from an apartment building in the city's north-west end early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred around 5:30 a.m. at an apartment building at 35 Fountainhead Road, in the Finch Avenue and Sentinel Road area, CBC Toronto video producer Tony Smyth reported from the scene.

Paramedics said the boy was conscious, alert and breathing when they arrived. However, he suffered serious injuries and was rushed to hospital.

Staff Sgt. Bois from 31 Division said the child was found inside the building's lobby and it was unclear whether he had been moved inside before emergency responders arrived.

More to come