A child and an elderly woman were injured after a collision between an SUV and a school bus in Davenport, according to Toronto paramedics.

Police received calls about a crash involving a short school bus and a vehicle in the area of Davenport Road and Somerset Avenue shortly before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

One child suffered minor injuries, paramedics told CBC Toronto. The driver of the SUV, believed to be in her 70s, also sustained a minor injury.

The Attridge company school bus was on route to the SickKids Centre for Community Mental Health, formerly called the Hincks-Dellcrest Centre. Students with mental health challenges attend individualized education programs at the centre.

An eastbound lane of Davenport Road is closed and drivers are asked to consider taking an alternate route, police said.