Toronto police say a newborn baby was found abandoned outdoors Tuesday in a commercial plaza at the intersection of Keele Street and Lawrence Avenue.

It appeared that the baby was born in a covered outdoor walkway in the shopping plaza less than an hour before police were called. The shopping area is located at the southeast corner of Keele and Lawrence.

Sgt. Kevin Kaposy said information about what had happened was "very fluid."

Toronto paramedics told CBC Toronto that the baby, a male, was transported to a local hospital in serious but stable condition.

Kaposy says that a passerby had spotted the baby and wrapped him in a sweatshirt before contacting police.

"The last information is that the baby was crying at the hospital. And now we are concerned about the mother," he said.

"This is the kind of call that is a nightmare for police," said Const. David Hopkinson, who said officers will soon begin looking for witnesses and video evidence to try to determine what happened.

The temperature in Toronto was about –4 C Tuesday morning.