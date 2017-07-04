Toronto's new high-profile staffer in charge of modernizing how the city does business will meet councillors this week.

The city announced in May that Michael Kolm, a long-time consultant with firms like Ernst & Young and PricewaterhouseCoopers and BDO Watson Ltd., will be its new chief transformational officer.

Kolm will decide what to focus on, but Mayor John Tory's office says his role will be:

Improving the city's shared services and supply chains.

Encouraging collaboration at the city, with a focus on public facing departments.

Helping modernize how the city operates and make it a more innovative organization.

Coun. Christin Carmichael Greb will be named his council advocate.

Michael Kolm, Toronto's first chief transformation officer, was hired to update the way the city does business. (LinkedIn)

In a statement, Carmichael Greb says she's hoping the work will save the city time and money.

"The public expects city government to use modern tools, processes and approaches to serve them well," she said.

Kolm will report to City Manager Peter Wallace.