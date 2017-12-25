A missing woman whose family has for days been pleading for her safe return was found safe on Christmas Day, Toronto police say.

Toronto police are no longer investigating the case of Cheyanna Cooper, 24, who was believed to have gone missing Dec. 14.

Cooper's mother, Michelle Walker, held a press conference with police on Sunday to raise the alarm about her daughter, who was last seen at the Horizons For Youth shelter on Gilbert Avenue near Eglinton Avenue West.

Walker told reporters Sunday that her last contact with her daughter was on Dec. 11 when they exchanged text messages. She had previously driven her to Toronto because Cooper wanted "to experience life in the big city and find a job," she said.

But after several days with no word from her, the family grew concerned and filed a missing person's report with Toronto police on Dec. 21.

Michelle Walker shows the media pictures of her missing daughter, Cheyanna Cooper (Paul Smith/CBC News)

The Ontario mother said she was ready to spend Christmas searching for her daughter in Toronto.

"While everyone else is doing their beautiful traditions with their family, I'll be putting up more posters so I can find my baby girl," she said Sunday..

"She loves Christmas, she loves singing Christmas carols," Walker said at the time. "Usually every Christmas Eve we make cookies and we read the Night Before Christmas."