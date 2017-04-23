Spring is in full bloom with the pink and white of cherry blossoms making for some swoon-worthy sights in Toronto this weekend.

For many, this year is a special treat after last year's cold spring and late frost not only delayed the blossoms' peak but killed off many of their buds, making viewing season unusually short.

But with warm weather on the way, the blooms are expected be spectacular not just this weekend but throughout the week, says Diana Teal, the executive director of the High Park Nature Centre.

And Torontonians couldn't get enough of them this weekend.

Everyone's out looking at the cherry blossoms today! Happy Spring Toronto! #TrinityBellwoods #Toronto pic.twitter.com/rpFRjW3pkL — @heyiggyjoey

Cherry blossoms in High Park, Toronto. pic.twitter.com/gOcMWk3UDC — @TomHaddow1

Teal says she's seen bigger and bigger crowds out to see the blooms since around 2007.

"I think the cherry blossoms really took off as soon as social media came into play and it was possible to shout the word out to the greater community," she says.

That certainly seemed to ring true this year, with many Torontonians sharing their photos blooms in all their glory.

"The cherry blossoms just last for such a short period of time. We never know what time they're actually going to come in the spring… Not knowing when they're actually going to come, the anticipation really builds up," says Teal.

"And the fact that they only last for a couple of days, just makes them really really special. They're very ephemeral."