Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa defended the spring budget on Friday, saying the province is providing for seniors as well as youth, despite its announcement of free prescription drugs for people 24 and under.

Sousa told Metro Morning that the $465 million pharmacare plan announced Thursday, which would cover prescription medications to treat most acute and common chronic conditions for children and young adults, does not shortchange seniors in any way.

"We want our seniors to live with dignity and respect and comfortably, obviously," Sousa said by telephone.

"I'm proud that, we as a government, we're investing $11.5 billion more in health care generally throughout the system. Much of that will support seniors."

'We want our seniors to live with dignity and respect and comfortably, obviously,' Ontario Finance Minister Charles Sousa says. (iStock)

The finance minister said the budget contains several measures specifically designed to help seniors.

According to budget documents, the province will spend $100 million over three years to help people with dementia. It will spend $58 million more for long-term care homes, which is a two per cent increase. It will also create a public transit tax credit for seniors. And it will increase the food allowance for residents of long-term care homes by six per cent.

When asked about the pharmacare plan age limit, Sousa said the province chose to limit prescription drug coverage for young people at 24 because that is the age when many young people enter the full-time work force.

"Many of them may be on contract up to until that point. We felt it was a good start. At that age, we're covering all of our young people," he said.

Under the pharmacare plan, which starts in January 2018, the government would pay for 4,400 medicines currently covered under the Ontario Drug Benefit program. That program provides prescription drug coverage to more than 2.3 million seniors and about 900,000 people receiving social assistance.

The Ontario provincial budget contains new funding to help people with dementia, to support long-term care homes, to increase the food allowance of residents there, and to create a public transit tax credit for seniors, the finance minister says. (Shutterstock)

Sousa said the provincial government has been working on the youth pharmacare plan for months. He said the Liberals would like the federal government and other provinces to follow suit.

"We've been working on this for some time. It was already in the budget, it was already at the printer, when the NDP came up with the idea on Sunday," he said.