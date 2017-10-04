City council has voted 24-11 against renaming a stadium at Centennial Park Rob Ford Memorial Stadium.

The move comes just days after Toronto Mayor John Tory came out in support of renaming Centennial Park Stadium in Etobicoke after the former mayor.

Ford, who became mayor in 2010, died after of cancer in March 2016 at age 46.

He rose to prominence as a city councillor for Ward 2 Etobicoke North, quickly gaining a reputation as a cost-cutting crusader with everyman appeal.

In his 2010 mayoral campaign, his calls to "stop the gravy train" and slash spending resonated with voters, propelling him to victory.

Ford became an international celebrity in 2013, after reports of a video of him smoking crack cocaine emerged. He later confessed to smoking crack cocaine but did not step down as mayor.

In 2014, a cancer diagnosis forced him to bow out of his second mayoral race, with the disease ultimately taking his life two years later.

Calls for a permanent Ford memorial cropped up in the days after his death, with Tory responding at the time that he wasn't going to rush any plans.

Centennial Park was quickly raised as the site of a possible memorial, with duelling petitions springing up in favour and against the Ward 3 park being renamed "Rob Ford Memorial Park."

In March 2017, brother Doug Ford — who recently announced his intention to run again for mayor in the 2018 election — issued calls for the stadium inside the park to be renamed.

"In light of his many years of work on football programs in Etobicoke," wrote Tory in a letter outlining his recommendation, "it is fitting that city council should rename the football stadium at Centennial Park."