Thousands of hockey fans will start the new year by witnessing history as the Toronto Maple Leafs face off against the Detroit Red Wings in the NHL Centennial Classic.

"These outdoor games are extremely unique," said Steve Mayer, NHL executive vice-president of content. "They bring an excitement to the city. No city loves their hockey more than Toronto."

The lines on the ice are painted and final preparations are underway at BMO Field, where the puck will drop Sunday, New Year's Day, at 3 p.m.

We're coming for ya, Toronto. See you in 5 days. #CentennialClassic

The game marks twin milestones — the 100th anniversaries of the National Hockey League and the Maple Leafs.

Fans looking to take part in the hockey hoopla have plenty of options.

Still a chance to score tickets

Foiled fans rejoice!

The NHL has put a limited number of tickets to the 2017 Scotiabank NHL Centennial Classic game online.

You can head to ticketmaster.ca to try your luck. Mayer said they're sure to go fast.

Catch the Alumni Game

More than 40 retired players from the Leafs and the Red Wings will lace up their skates Saturday at BMO Field for the NHL Centennial Classic Alumni Game.

Brendan Shanahan, Mats Sundin, Nicklas Lidstrom, Bob McGill and Darryl Sittler are among the NHL greats who will be hitting the ice. Tickets are still available through ticketmaster.

Curtis Joseph talks to Bob McGill about his excitement for the Centennial Classic Alumni Game.



TICKETS: https://t.co/kVRcAh9bn8#TMLtalk pic.twitter.com/0bewwpdjgw — @MapleLeafs

Pre-game Fan Festival

Hockey lovers of all ages can head down to the parking lot at BMO Field Saturday and Sunday for the official pre-game tailgate party. There will be games and a touring museum truck containing a tribute to a century of hockey.

"We'll be revealing players from the first 50 years of the NHL that have made our Top 100 players of all time," Mayer said.

Of the 33 players, seven are expected to be there, and the remaining 26 will be represented by family members.

At 1 p.m. on game day, the Arkells will rock out at a concert open to the public.

Those with tickets to the game will be treated to performances by Bryan Adams and Cold Creek County.

Walk through Leafs history

The Hockey Hall of Fame is running a Toronto Maple Leafs centennial exhibit until March 6.

Fans can wander through the franchise's historic moments and check out artifacts like Bill Barilko's Stanley Cup-winning OT puck, the stick used by Tim Horton during Game Seven of the 1964 Stanley Cup final and Sundin's jersey from the final game at Maple Leaf Gardens.

Arthur Potts, MPP for Beaches-East York, Maple Leafs alumnus Darryl Sittler, Mayor John Tory and Dale Hooper, Rogers chief brand officer, announced plans on Dec. 16 to celebrate 100 years of hockey in Toronto. (Trevor Dunn/CBC)

Winter Week

Earlier this month, Mayor John Tory deemed Toronto the "hockey capital of the world" and announced a series of free Winter Week events the city is hosting in conjunction with Maple Leafs Sports and Entertainment and the Ontario Government to mark the Leafs' centennial.

Winter Week celebrations will run from noon until 5 p.m. on

Jan. 3 at Albert Campbell Square

Jan. 4 at Mel Lastman Square

Jan. 5 at Greenwood Park

Jan. 6 at Regent Park

Jan. 7 at Nathan Phillips Square

The final event on Jan. 8 will be for the mayor's annual skate at Colonel Samuel Smith Park, 1 p.m. until 5 p.m.

Or hit a bar

If you prefer to stay inside, many Toronto bars will have the game on a big screen.