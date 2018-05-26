Celebrating 15 years of cuteness at Woofstock, Toronto's dog festival

It's all dogs on deck at Woodbine Park as Woofstock, Toronto's dog festival, celebrates its 15th year on Saturday and Sunday.

Dogs and their owners descended on the park for races, obstacle courses, vendors and a dog fashion show— but Woofstock co-owner Teanna Linsday says half the fun is seeing the animals get to know one another.

"We just love seeing all the dogs interact with each other," she told CBC Toronto.

Debbi Murphy has been coming with her dogs since the festival got started in the Distillery District.

Roxy wins and moves on to the next heat! Don’t miss the rest of the races! Come to the <a href="https://twitter.com/CrumpsNaturals?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@CrumpsNaturals</a> arena and bring your cheering voice 🎉 <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/woofstock2018?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#woofstock2018</a> <a href="https://t.co/3oZ4m4omdq">pic.twitter.com/3oZ4m4omdq</a> —@woofstock

Now moved to the roomier pastures of Woodbine Park, she said the festival is "even better" now than when it began.

"I love coming to see the dogs, I like watching all the tricks, the fashion show. I come both days," said Murphy.

Murphy's dog, Zoey, came dressed for the occasion in a purple tutu — though she had some stiff competition for best dressed.