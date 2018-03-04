The city is kicking off its 184th birthday a bit early with a four-day festival at Nathan Phillips Square called Celebrate Toronto.

The festival began Saturday at noon with a market of items from local vendors, Toronto-based food trucks, skating parties and a DJ. The celebration will officially end March 6 at 10 p.m.

That’s a wrap on Day 1 of #CelebrateToronto! Join us tomorrow from 12-8pm at Nathan Phillips Square and let the fun continue! 🎂🎉 #Toronto #TorontoLife pic.twitter.com/7lrQfnE2ZB — Celebrate Toronto (@Celebrate_TO) March 4, 2018

"It's hard to believe the city is 184 years old because you look at the vibrancy of it and how modern it is and the fact that it's really just booming," Mayor John Tory said at the opening ceremony.

"Toronto is booming in a way that it just hasn't for a long, long time."

Toronto officially marks its 184th anniversary on March 6.