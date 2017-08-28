A few hours before Jagger — a black Labrador retriever and former member of Canada Border Services Agency — was scheduled to appear in a ceremonial role at the Warrior's Day Parade at the Canadian National Exhibition, his handler Officer Ian Falzon discovered an unexpected lesion on the black Labrador retriever.

"I found a massive growth or tumour on Jagger's upper jaw," Falzon wrote on the GoFundMe page he launched to help pay for Jagger's treatment.

"This was incredibly shocking and heart breaking to me as he received a clean bill of health only a few months prior."

Jagger' partner, Officer Falzon adopted him after his retirement and is asking for the public's help to pay for the ex-detector dog's treatment. (CBSA)

According to CBSA, Jagger was a celebrated member of their team. He served the agency for 10 years after starting at 11 months old.

During his time as a detector dog at Pearson International Airport — CBSA says he helped seize more than $2.4 million, including 27 cases suspected to be connected to organized crime.

CBC Toronto contacted CBSA regarding its care policy for former service animals but hasn't received a response.

Falzon, an officer with the federal agency, says the ex-sniffer dog is active for his age and loves meeting people.

Jagger volunteered with Therapeutic Paws of Canada — a non-profit group that offers animal services — last year so he could keep doing what he loved, he added.

"With his natural ability and love of people I thought it would be a shame to retire him when he was so healthy."

Jagger has helped CBSA seize about $2.4 million over 10 years. (CBSA)

Jagger has been going to Oakland Veterinary Referral Services in Michigan for treatment. Falzon says he is waiting for results from a biopsy.

The clinic has confirmed that Jagger's health is so good that "it's worth doing surgery on a dog of his age," he added, and will have a good quality of life after the operation.

"I think he still has the capacity to give back so much. If you met Jagger, you'd understand right away," Falzon told CBC Toronto.

"I am hopeful he can return to his therapy dog position - it might seem strange but I think maybe knowing that Jagger battled cancer and won, it just might give patients hope and comfort in some way."

Jagger is tentatively scheduled for surgery on Friday.