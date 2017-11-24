'Tis the season to give back.

We are a week away from CBC Toronto's Sounds of the Season event and you still have time to support the cause.

The annual charity drive is a two-month long campaign raising money and collecting non-perishable food items for local food banks in the Greater Toronto Area.

Last year, the event raised $727,226 and collected roughly 9,694 kilograms of food. This year, we want to raise the bar to help even more families in need.

You can donate online until Dec. 31 at cbc.ca/sots. Food donations can be brought to the CBC Broadcasting Centre at 250 Front St. W. and you can also make a phone donation at 1-855-SOTS-CBC (1-855-768-7222).

The highlight of the campaign is the Sounds of the Season event on Dec. 1 starting at 5:30 a.m. in the CBC Broadcasting Centre in Toronto.

Get ready for a full day of fun events with performances from Ruth B, Serena Ryder, Shawn Hook and more.

Look forward to live radio and television broadcasts of CBC shows and get a chance to meet your favourite CBC stars like Matt Galloway, Gill Deacon and Dwight Drummond. Admission is free, but if you can, bring a cash or food donation.

See the full schedule here.

All proceeds go directly to local food banks.

Spread the word and share your experience through social media using the hashtag #cbcGIVES.

For more information on the event and to donate, visit the Sounds of the Season website.