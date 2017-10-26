The cbc.ca login and signup tools may be temporarily unavailable for some people due to maintenance. We're sorry for the inconvenience.

CBC Toronto News October 26, 2017

Air Date: Oct 27, 2017 12:00 AM ET

CBC Toronto News October 26, 201730:03

Keep up-to-date on developing stories in the Greater Toronto region weeknights immediately following The National.

Weather

Friday

A mix of sun and cloud

15°C

Saturday

Periods of rain

14°C

Sunday

A mix of sun and cloud

11°C

Monday

Chance of showers

10°C

Tuesday

Chance of showers

8°C

More Weather

Stay Connected with CBC News



Most Viewed

Don't Miss