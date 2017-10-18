CBC Toronto News October 18, 2017
Air Date: Oct 18, 2017 11:00 PM ET
Keep up-to-date on developing stories in the Greater Toronto region weeknights immediately following The National.
Thursday
Mainly sunny
21°C
Friday
Sunny
20°C
Saturday
A mix of sun and cloud
22°C
Sunday
A mix of sun and cloud
23°C
Monday
Chance of showers
18°C
- 'You will live forever in the hearts of all Canadians': Maple Leafs honour Gord Downie at ACC
- Public works committee votes in favour of making Bloor Street bike lanes permanent
- Gord Downie tributes pour in from across Toronto, Tragically Hip frontman's adopted home
- Should all cops carry Tasers? Toronto police board meeting to review use of lethal force
- Ontario police services join forces in human trafficking investigation, charges laid
- 'I should see your face, and you should see mine,' Quebec premier says of new religious neutrality law
- Tragically Hip's Gord Downie dead at 53
- Trudeau forced to defend Morneau's decision not to put business shares in a blind trust
- 'Part of me feels I should have died with my cats': Siksika residents lose homes, animals in fire
- Quebec's new religious neutrality law offers a special level of hypocrisy: Neil Macdonald
- Maple Leafs honour Gord Downie before game at ACC
- Bride devastated after $4K wedding dress arrives with holes, frayed edges
- Google sister company makes 'bold bet' with new tech-focused neighbourhood 'Sidewalk Toronto'
- Cyclist killed after pickup truck hit by streetcar collides with him
- Auditor general blasts Kathleen Wynne's 'Fair Hydro Plan'
- $13M Carfentanyl seizure in Pickering 'the biggest' in Canada, Durham police say
- 'We're being squeezed out': Locals try to save Parkdale restaurant amid gentrification worry
- Gord Downie's 'incurable' brain cancer won't keep him from singing, his doctor says
- 'Heartbroken' Torontonians pay tribute to Gord Downie
- Ontario says Quebec law on religious neutrality violates charter
