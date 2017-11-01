CBC Toronto News November 01, 2017

Air Date: Nov 02, 2017 12:00 AM ET

CBC Toronto News November 01, 201730:05

Keep up-to-date on developing stories in the Greater Toronto region weeknights immediately following The National.

Weather

Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:

Thursday

Chance of showers

15°C

Friday

A mix of sun and cloud

12°C

Saturday

Chance of showers

7°C

Sunday

Chance of showers

14°C

Monday

Chance of showers

14°C

More Weather

Stay Connected with CBC News



Most Viewed

Don't Miss