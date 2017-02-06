CBC Toronto News February 06, 2017
Air Date: Feb 06, 2017 11:00 PM ET
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Tuesday
Periods of freezing rain or rain
2°C
Wednesday
A mix of sun and cloud
0°C
Thursday
Chance of flurries
-4°C
Friday
Chance of flurries
0°C
Saturday
Chance of flurries
3°C
Latest Toronto News Headlines
- Freezing rain warning issued for Toronto area
- Teenager in life-threatening condition after he was shot in Rexdale
- DeMar DeRozan returns to score 31 in Raptors' win over Clippers
- Teen boy shot outside Yorkgate Mall rushed to a Toronto trauma centre
- Leafs' run-and-gun rookies taught tough lesson by Islanders
Top News Headlines
- What happens next as Trump's travel ban heads through the courts
- 22 refugees walk to Manitoba from U.S. over the weekend
- Pentagon meeting: A first for members of Trump-Trudeau cabinets
- Wild bison roam Banff National Park for 1st time in more than century
- Andrea Giesbrecht guilty of disposing of 6 infants in storage locker
