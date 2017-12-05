CBC Toronto News December 05, 2017
Air Date: Dec 05, 2017 11:00 PM ET
Keep up-to-date on developing stories in the Greater Toronto region weeknights immediately following The National.
Weather
Severe weather warnings or watches in effect for:
Wednesday
A mix of sun and cloud
2°C
Thursday
Chance of flurries
1°C
Friday
A mix of sun and cloud
1°C
Saturday
Chance of flurries
0°C
Sunday
Chance of flurries
-1°C
Latest Toronto News Headlines
- Dellen Millard tells Laura Babcock murder trial he was in open relationship, had no motive to kill
- Planning work for $1.7B Rail Deck Park gets green light from council
- 1 man dead after forklift accident in Mississauga
- 'Give us a chance': North Korea defectors ask to stay in Canada
- Bill would create Ontario poet laureate position in memory of Gord Downie
Top News Headlines
Most Viewed
- Millard tells Laura Babcock murder trial he was in open relationship, had no motive to kill
- Someone shipped this Toronto man's stolen bike to the Philippines, then he got it back
- Power company 'gamed' $100M from Ontario's electricity system, investigation reveals
- Ontario to reform auto insurance system to combat fraud, slash rates
- Rohinie Bisesar, accused in fatal Shoppers Drug Mart stabbing, declared unfit to stand trial
- Family of Tess Richey says mother found her body, police looking to ID 'unknown' male
- Liberty Village 'cool guy' wanted in Toronto rental fraud probe surrenders
- Toronto police launch probe into how officers handled Tess Richey's disappearance
- Toronto woman fights 'baffling' eviction notice, says landlord wouldn't tell her how to pay rent
- Armouries as homeless shelters? 'Angry' Tory says no way
Don't Miss
-
Dellen Millard tells Laura Babcock murder trial he was in open relationship, had no motive to kill
-
Planning work for $1.7B Rail Deck Park gets green light from council
-
1 man dead after forklift accident in Mississauga
-
'Give us a chance': North Korea defectors ask to stay in Canada
-
Bill would create Ontario poet laureate position in memory of Gord Downie
-
2 Toronto men charged in August homicide at Mississauga home
-
Nuit Blanche to expand to Scarborough in 2018 and 2019
-
Rohinie Bisesar, accused in fatal Shoppers Drug Mart stabbing, declared unfit to stand trial
-
As It Happens
This prof put out a call for stories of harassment on campus — and received hundreds of responses
-
Hamilton vice-principal and a former superintendent face fraud and forgery-related charges
-
Someone shipped this Toronto man's stolen bike to the Philippines, then he got it back
-
Probe into racial profiling by Toronto police sidelined after 'pretty basic data' withheld: OHRC
-
Suspect wanted after toddler nearly grabbed from woman's arms
-
Toronto city council approves 6 SmartTrack stations
-
Ontario to reform auto insurance system to combat fraud, slash rates