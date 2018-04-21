CBC Toronto scooped up four awards at this year's Canadian Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Central Region luncheon.

The awards recognize the best in local digital, television and radio coverage.

​ CBC Toronto's No Fixed Address series won two awards — taking home both the new digital Excellence in Social Media award and the multi-platform Dan McArthur Award.

The Dan McArthur Award is given to the best in-depth or investigative pieces that appear on two or three platforms. CBC Toronto's No Fixed Address won two Canadian RTDNA Central Region awards.

Marivel Taruc and Our Toronto host took home the Trina McQueen Award for best TV news information program, while CBC Radio's Finding Shannon won the Ron Laidlaw Award for best continuing coverage.

HERstory in Black also received an Excellence in Innovation Honourable Mention for its multiplatform coverage.

​ Over 800 submissions were made to the RTDNA for this year's awards, which was a new record, and 40 awards were handed out at the luncheon.

The national award winners will be announced at a May event in Toronto.

Other CBC winners in Ontario:

CBC Ottawa – Excellence in Innovation, multiplatform – A Heartbeat Away

CBC Ottawa – The Byron MacGregor Award (radio newscast for a large market) – Ottawa Radio News

CBC Ottawa – The Gord Sinclair Award (live special event coverage on television) – CBC Ottawa News at 6 (Canada Day 2017)

CBC Sudbury – The Dick Smyth Award (excellence in sound), radio – Soiled Undies

CBC Sudbury – The Dave Rogers Award (long feature in a radio small and medium market) –18 Degrees

CBC Sudbury – The Peter Gzowski Award (radio news information program) –National Aboriginal Day - Up North

CBC Sudbury – Sports - Feature Reporting, radio – The 1967 Toronto Maple Leafs

CBC Windsor – Digital Media Award, digital

CBC London – The Dave Rogers Award (short radio feature for small and medium-sized markets) – Unity after homophobic slur: Torn by cultural differences, 2 men exchange hugs and roses after homophobic slur (London Morning)

Honourable Mention: CBC Thunder Bay – The Dan McArthur Award (in-depth or investigative multiplatform coverage) – Children of the Poisoned River