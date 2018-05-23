Have you ever wondered what the Greater Toronto Area would look like plastered on a pair of socks?

The answer is now here.

CBC Toronto invited design students and aspiring artists to create an original sock design inspired by the GTA for the 'Show Us Your GTA Sock Design Competition'. A panel of judges — including CBC Toronto's Dwight Drummond and Gill Deacon — selected 10 finalists for the public to vote on.

Randa Malkawi is the winner of CBC Toronto's 'Show Us Your GTA Sock Design Competition' 1:07

The winner is Randa Malkawi, 22, of Oakville. Malkawi incorporated landmarks from across the GTA from Mississauga to Oshawa and connected them through winding lines representing the network of highways and transit lines.

"Most of us when we think of the GTA, we kind of think of Toronto," Malkawi said. "We tend to sort of neglect the other cities, but to me, there's also a lot of beautiful architectural spaces."

The drawing starts with a lighthouse as a symbol for Oakville's Bronte Heritage Park, which Malkawi said represents waterfronts across the GTA. It then transitions to the Marilyn Monroe condos in Mississauga.

On the other side of the sock you'll find the Parkwood National Historic Site in Oshawa and the Civic Centre in Markham. Toronto's CN Tower then runs down the middle.

"With a bachelor of arts degree in architectural design from the University of Toronto, I ventured into the design world with the goal of designing more livable cities," Malkawi said. "I enjoy exploring museums, art galleries, and coffee shops."

"The design is inspired by my emerging interest in architectural buildings that exist in the GTA."

Malkawi won a weekend in Toronto for herself and three friends, including a two-night stay at the Fairmont Royal York, dinner at Luma, and tickets to both Ripley's Aquarium and Battle Axe Throwing League.

