How to watch, listen to vigil for Yonge St. van attack on CBC News

CBC News will have special coverage of the public vigil to honour the the victims of Monday's Yonge Street van attack on Sunday night.

At 7 p.m. ET Sunday, a #TorontoStrong vigil will be held at Mel Lastman Square on Yonge Street, steps from where the attack took place.

CBC News will have coverage across all platforms. Here's where you can watch and listen:

CBC News Network at 6 p.m. ET

CBC Radio One at 7 p.m. ET

Live streaming on CBC.ca/Toronto

CBC Toronto Facebook

Periscope

CBC News YouTube channel

Sunday will mark seven days since a rental van tore down Yonge Street in North York, killing 10 people and injuring 14. Alek Minassian, 25, who is accused of being the driver, has been charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder and 13 counts of attempted murder.

A fund collecting money in the wake of the attack has surpassed the $1.2 million mark.