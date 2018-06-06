Casino Rama fined $50K after 2 workers slip and fall in parking lot 'covered' with ice

Casino Rama has been fined $50,000 after two workers slipped and fell in a parking lot "covered with ice and snow" in 2016, according to the Ministry of Labour.

The casino was convicted in Ontario Superior Court Wednesday for violating the province's Health and Safety Act.

The incident took place in an employee parking lot when an worker arriving at the Orillia casino parked their vehicle and then fell during the walk to the building. When other workers went to help, one of them slipped and fell as well.

Both were sent to hospital with critical injuries.

An investigation by the Ministry of Labour found the part of the parking lot where the two fell was "very slippery," according to a release from the ministry. Surveillance footage showed that seven other people slipped on ice in the same parking lot the same day.

At the time, the casino had a snow removal policy that included salting walkways and customer parking areas — but not salting the employee lot.

Ontario's Industrial Establishments Regulation requires that a floor or other surface used by any worker be kept free of any obstruction, hazards and accumulations of ice, snow or refuse.

In the release, the ministry says the casino "failed as an employer" to ensure the measures outlined under the regulation were carried out, saying it violated the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

The court also imposed a 25 per cent victim surcharge to go toward a provincial fund to assist victims of crime.