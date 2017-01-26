A man and his cat were rescued from the second floor of a commercial building in the city's northwest as a two-alarm fire ripped through a business there early Thursday morning.

Firefighters were called to Carrier Drive and Albion Road shortly before 6 a.m. for a fire on the roof of a building.

When they arrived, smoke and flames were visible from the roof, Toronto Fire Services told CBC Toronto.

Toronto fire initially said they rescued one person from the blaze, but later confirmed a man and his cat were pulled from the building. Neither was injured.

Update - no injuries to adult male & his cat who were rescued at Carrier Dr morning 2 Alarm fire pic.twitter.com/bYVYkwe6cE — @Toronto_Fire

The fire was out before 7 a.m.

Police have closed a portion of Carrier Drive north of Albion Road.