The carbon tax proposed in the Ontario Progressive Conservative platform is emerging as a key point of difference among the three candidates vying to replace Patrick Brown as party leader.

Doug Ford is vowing to scrap it, Christine Elliott is asking party members what to do about it and Caroline Mulroney is keeping it — while portraying it as a tax she dislikes, imposed by the federal Liberals.

Brown put a carbon tax in the party platform, unveiled little more than two months ago. It is similar to the system in place in British Columbia. It would replace the cap-and-trade program introduced by Premier Kathleen Wynne's Liberal government, which requires industry to buy permits for greenhouse gas emissions.

The revenue from the carbon tax is crucial to the rest of the PC platform. It helps pay for some of the goodies that the PCs are dangling in front of voters in the hopes of winning Ontario's June 7 election, including a 22 per cent income tax cut and thousands of dollars in child-care rebates.

The carbon tax would generate $4 billion over its first three years, so dumping it would blow a big hole in the party's fiscal plan.

Ford utterly rejects it.

"It's just a tax grab," he said Wednesday in an interview with CBC News. "Carbon tax in my opinion is a bad tax, it's a bad tax for businesses, it's a bad tax for people."

His hardline position leaves room for his leadership rivals to stake out different territory.

Leadership hopeful Doug Ford rejects the proposed carbon tax. (Julie-Anne Lamoureux/Radio-Canada)

"Just saying that you would get rid of the carbon tax is easy to say but it's neither fiscally nor environmentally responsible," Elliott said in a phone interview Wednesday.

Although she said she is "personally opposed" to a carbon tax, Elliott is proposing to survey party members for their view on various options and will take a stand before March 2, when voting begins in the leadership race.

"I've heard from many of our members that that was one aspect of the platform that they did not have any input into," said Elliott. "The members may well choose the carbon tax and I am certainly happy to run on that, but I want to know what our members think,"

Mulroney stated her position earlier this week in interviews and during a public chat with her campaign co-chair, federal Conservative deputy leader Lisa Raitt.

"I don't like taxes," Mulroney told Raitt on Monday. "Ontarians are already paying too many taxes."

Christine Elliot says she wants to hear from party members before making a stand on the carbon tax. (The Canadian Press)

She went on to describe the carbon tax as "a federal tax. At this point we have two options. Either the federal government can retain the revenues and figure out how they're going to spend it, or we can control that. We [Progressive Conservatives] all know that we're better at making sure that we put money back in people's pockets than they would be."

Ford dismissed Mulroney's stance. "I won't kowtow to the prime minister, as she might," he said.

He insists there are ways to find waste and mismanagement in the provincial government's $140 billion annual budget to make up for the lost revenue.

Caroline Mulroney says she'd keep the carbon tax, even though she doesn't like it. (Aizick Grimman, Chris Mulligan/CBC)

But Ford is not offering any specific proposals about how he would reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

"I'm all environmentally friendly. I'm not one of these nay-sayers, saying there isn't climate warming. I believe there is," Ford said. "If there was some magical way to stop emissions and stop everything, I'd sit back and say, 'Sure, let's look at it.'"

The leadership race was triggered by Brown's resignation, following accusations of sexual misconduct. Brown has denied the allegations, which have not been proven in court. The PCs will announce the winner of the leadership race on March 10.