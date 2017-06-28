A man wanted in connected with carjackings, an assault and a shooting in the Toronto area on Wednesday was arrested near Orillia following a high-speed police chase involving dozens of cruisers.

The 31-year-old man was caught with the help of a spike belt and is currently being held in Toronto, police say.

Before being arrested, the man is accused of assaulting a man in his 60s and shooting a woman in her 50s, according to paramedics. The woman was listed in serious condition Wednesday afternoon.

Toronto police spokesman Insp. Colin Greenaway told reporters that the suspect also shot at several officers before and during the pursuit, but no one was struck.

Insp. Colin Greenaway, of Toronto Police Service's 31 Division, said: 'The last 12 hours in 31 Division have been very busy, very hectic. But I am glad that this person was apprehended without any injury to him.' (CBC)

The police chase began sometime after 6:40 a.m., with up to 40 cruisers trailing a man in a stolen vehicle along Highway 400, according to an eyewitness. He was caught within 35 minutes.

Greenaway said his officers maintained a safe pursuit.

"All of our lights and sirens were activated," he said. "Everyone pulled over to the right as they supposed to do so we could make a tactical following."

Alleged to have shot at brother

The man's crime spree is alleged to have begun shortly after 2 a.m. in North York when he shot at, but missed, his brother, according to a narrative given by police.

In the next three hours, he's alleged to have stolen a car in the area, abandoned it, and then tried to steal several others.

He's alleged to have driven off in a silver Honda after shooting a woman sitting in the car.

Greenaway said the first officers to respond to a 911 call received at 6:40 a.m. made contact with the suspect, before he pulled over and allegedly shot at them.

​Officers from York Regional Police, South Simcoe Police and the provincial police helicopter took part in the ensuing chase.

Prem Persaud told CBC Toronto that he's a colleague of the woman who was shot and that he called 911 after he found her injured in the parking lot. (Tony Smyth/CBC)

'Angry and belligerent'

When the man was arrested, Greenaway said he showed no remorse.

"He was very angry and belligerent."

CBC Toronto spoke with Prem Persaud shortly after he found a woman believed to have been shot by the man arrested.

​"When I came in just around 6:35 a.m. I saw the two sisters, one bleeding, you could tell she was in pain, and the other one holding her up," he said. "They said someone attacked them and took the car away."