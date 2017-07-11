A half century after the first 'Caribana' made an indelible mark on the city, revellers officially kicked-off the 50th anniversary of the Toronto Caribbean Carnival in Nathan Phillips Square on Tuesday.

The launch was a cultural showcase and teaser event for the festival, slated to begin on July 17. Three groups with deep ties to the festival were featured: Toronto Mas Bands Association, Organization of Calypso Performing Artistes and the Ontario Steelpan Association.

The annual carnival, formerly called Caribana until a trademark dispute forced a name change, is a raucous celebration of all things Caribbean. Music, dancing, colourful regalia and unmistakable island eats draw huge crowds to the city.

Though it has struggled with funding hurdles and infighting among stakeholders, it continues to be a huge draw to people of all backgrounds.

"Every other festival ... the way they take to the streets, that's what Caribana brought to this city in large measure," said Lennox Farrell, former chair of the carnival's organizing committee.

The very first Caribana parade marching down Yonge Street in 1967. The Carnival King Peacock costume was brought to Canada from Trinidad. (CBC News )

The first festival was held partly as a centennial event in 1967, with financial and logistical support from the governments of Caribbean nations. About 1,000 people showed up, and they were treated to something they'd never seen on Toronto's streets.

"When I arrived here in the late '60s, a parade on Yonge Street or on University was people marching four-fours, eyes right and bugling," Farrell said during an interview with CBC's Metro Morning on Tuesday.

"What Caribana did, was it took the streets and made it theatre. It made it drama. It made it inclusive. It made it much of what Toronto is today."

In more recent years, Toronto's Caribbean Festival has consistently drawn more than a million to the city. According to the Festival Management Committee, that amounts to an economic impact of about $338 million in terms of GDP in 2014.

The distinctive outfits are one of the carnival's signature elements. (Tina MacKenzie/CBC)

Over its 50 years, the festival has become a landmark event for Toronto's Caribbean and wider black community.

Still, he said, the carnival is taken for granted by some who see only the dollar value and not the true spirit of the celebration.

"It's welcomed and retained for the revenue it brings. Caribana was not and is still not welcomed for who she is. She's Canadian-born, but she's not Canadian," Farrell said, explaining that it evolved from the cultural and political milieu of the Caribbean islands.

The festival will run until Aug. 7 with events planned throughout the city.