There's no question that the music of the Peeks Toronto Caribbean Carnival is one of the most important elements of the festival.

The sounds of Carnival celebrations, across the Caribbean and North America, have evolved over the years, with the new generation taking the music that came before and making it their own.

"Everything takes a turn. It's like platform shoes," said John "Jayson" Perez, the only Juno award winner for calypso music, and founder of Pass The Torch, a non-profit calypso music academy for young Ontarians.

Perez has invested his time teaching young people about the traditions of the classic sound of calypso, a musical genre that originated in Trinidad and Tobago in the early 1900s.

"Calypso is a slower beat so they can make you understand what they're saying," Perez said in an interview with CBC Toronto.

"The music is a lovely story. They're the newspapers of the people. They bring you the news."

However, Perez says calypso has gone out of style, and is now a seasonal sound that only pops up around Carnival time.

"Calypso is not something like R&B and reggae — it is less popular, so you don't make any sort of money with it," said Perez.

Every year the winner of the Road March, the most popular song at Carnival in Trinidad and Tobago in February, makes its victory lap up to Toronto for the festival in August.

The Grandmaster of Calypso, Lord Kitchener, won 11 Road March titles between 1942 to 1976, the most wins by any single artist.

'Rhythm to move your soul'

Inevitably the classic sound of calypso music started to change.

Henry Antoine, the former president of the World Carnival Commission who moved to Toronto from Trinidad and Tobago in 1968, tells the story of an important musical moment for Carnival that happened right here in this city — the birth of soca.

As well as being Lord Shorty's manager in 1972, Henry Antoine (pictured) played congas on the first soca album, Gone, Gone, Gone.

Lord Shorty, a Trinidadian whose real name is Garfield Blackman, (ironically nicknamed as he was a towering six-feet-four) was in Toronto when, according to Antoine, he had the idea for a new type of music.

"He wanted to do this thing called soca. He said it had an infectious beat, with the rhythm to move your soul. It didn't make much sense at the time, but he was nagging at me and he wouldn't stop until I took him to the studio," said Antoine on the phone from his home in Montreal.

In the summer of 1972, Antoine took Blackman to a recording studio on Don Mills Road called Sound Canada.

"Never having heard of a synthesizer," Antoine said they paid a group of violinists from the University of Toronto to play on the album. It was the first time strings were added to a calypso style album, giving the songs a new sound.

The music Blackman played was sharply different from the slow melodies of calypso, and it came as a shock to Antoine.

"It did not make sense to me because it was something new. But once we started recording it, it started to sink in that I was a part of history."

Even though Antoine was a part of changing the original sound of Carnival, and Caribbean music in general, he said these days the popular music at those festivals has "lost its way.

"What the young people are doing today, and calling it soca, is not soca. It is some stupidness they're doing." he said.

'The music has to evolve'

Alison Hinds, a recording artist known as the "Queen of Soca," says the music will forever be changing, even though there will always be people who are "furious" when it happens.

Alison Hinds hit it big as a solo artist in 2005 with her song Roll It Gal. (Alison Hinds/submitted)

"The music has to evolve, otherwise it's going to remain stagnant and people will no longer be interested in it. I welcome the change because otherwise we'll be going in circles doing the same thing over and over again," Hinds told CBC Toronto.

Hinds herself experienced a moment of big change in her sound and style in the early 2000s. She was working with a band called Square One, but after the birth of her daughter in 2004, Hinds had to make a decision about how she wanted to move forward as an artist.

When she was presented with the lyrics to a song called Roll It Gal — lyrics that expressed female empowerment and strength — she knew it was going to be her new single when she re-emerged as a solo artist.

"I completely identified with it. I had a very good feeling about it, I knew I loved it," said Hinds.

The song became a smash hit and topped the Caribbean music charts in 2005. Hinds said the song was a change for her because it wasn't classically soca.

"It was a fresh sound different to anything that was out there. A cross pollination of that pop feel but still giving you that Caribbean vibe, so I was still able to be the artist that I am."

'Change is not a bad thing'

Akua Delfish is the co-founder of the Scarborough dance company D'Lyfe, and is an enthusiastic ambassador of Caribbean culture. In 2006, Delfish was given an award by the prime minister of Antigua and Barbuda for her contribution to the arts in the Caribbean community.

She said the music of today can't be appreciated without understanding where it comes from.

Akua Delfish is the co-founder of D'LYFE. (Leilah Dhore)

There are a number of examples of the old meeting with the new in the last few years, said Delfish. Machel Montano, a huge name at Carnival, will play this year as part of Drake's OVO Fest in Toronto and comes in third for most Road March titles won. Last year, Montano sang on a remix of Leave Me Alone, a song by veteran calypso singer, Calypso Rose.

Even the Road March winner this year, the Ultimate Rejects, has an old style of horn progression and baseline that throws back to soca in the 90s, says Delfish.

"Some of the biggest songs of the year speak to that nostalgia."

Even though she is only 34, Delfish understands the complaints of the older generation, and she herself longs for the music of her adolescence.

"Nowadays, the music has less lyrics and more catchy hooks. This generation has lower attention spans and needs more repetition," she said.

She said she and her friends talk about longing for a live band instead of the DJs that are dominating parties during Toronto's Caribbean Carnival.

But Delfish cautions the old guard not to be too harsh on the new generation.

"Change might be hard for us to deal with, especially if it's moving further away from us, but it's not a bad thing. Every generation struggles with the change of what they love and enjoy, but everybody goes through that."

