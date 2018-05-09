Careless drivers, law-breaking companies owe city $420M in provincial fines

Careless drivers, law-breaking companies, and serial offenders owe Toronto more than $420 million in unpaid provincial offences fines, according to the city's auditor general.

In a new report, Beverly Romeo-Beehler said there were roughly two million cases in default with a total outstanding balance of $577 million as of June 2017. That includes the chunk owed to the city, plus more than $90 million in collection agency costs and upwards of $60 million that needs to be collected by the city on behalf of the province.

Those overdue accounts include one company's unpaid $55,000 fine from 2015 for breaking a city bylaw.

There's also another $36,000 still owed by an eating establishment dinged for public health violations five years ago.

And there's a hefty $215,000 owed by a repeat offender who racked up 21 offences on the city's streets — including ignoring a stop sign, failing to yield to traffic, and being caught driving without insurance multiple times.

The audit's findings point to a "clear need to transform" Toronto's approach to collecting unpaid fines, Romeo-Beehler said in the report.

The audit's findings point to a 'clear need to transform' the city's approach to collecting unpaid fines, Toronto's auditor general Beverly Romeo-Beehler, left, said in the report. Audit committee chair, Coun. Stephen Holyday, right, anticipates the committee will endorse the report's recommendations.

600 accounts owe $50K or more

The total amount currently owed is 2.4 times the balance transferred to the city more than a decade ago, when the job of collecting Provincial Offences Act (POA) fines within Toronto was switched from Ontario's Attorney General to the city back in 2002.

The latest audit looked at all POA fines within the city — which include city bylaw and highway traffic act offences — with the exception of parking-related fines.

Coun. Stephen Holyday, chair of the city's audit committee, said he's "very concerned" by the findings.

"There's people out there that haven't paid these fines and they're laughing because they've gotten away with it," he said.

Repeat offenders were one piece of Romeo-Beehler's report, which noted three-quarters of all the defaulted fines haven't been paid in more than five years.

There is also a large amount of money owed from just a fraction of the offenders. The report found 600 accounts owe $50,000 or more — a total of $84 million.

In her report, Romeo-Beehler called for a centralized, city-wide approach and made 31 recommendations to boost the court services department's ability to collect defaulted fines.

Those include developing new collection strategies, exploring the use of data modelling to figure out who's most likely to pay or not pay, and asking the province to consider if added sanctions can be slapped on repeat offenders.

"It's about working faster, it's about working smarter, and it's about working together — between ourselves within the city, and with other jurisdictions and levels of government," said Holyday, who anticipates the city's audit committee will support the recommendations at their Friday meeting.

But Fred Kaustinen, executive director of the Ontario Association of Police Services Boards and co-author of a 2011 report on unpaid POA fines, said it may be time to explore other options entirely, like community service or remedial training.

"Maybe the fines aren't the right solution," he said.