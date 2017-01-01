A new provincial rule banning carding by police in specific situations in Ontario officially came into effect on Sunday.

The regulation bans police from collecting identifying information "arbitrarily," or based on a person's race or presence in a high crime neighbourhood in certain instances. Carding is also known as street checks.

Kevin Flynn, Ontario community safety and correctional services minister, said in a news release that the regulation was drafted after the provincial government consulted the public on how to improve public confidence in police.

"These new rules protect the rights of people who are not under investigation while also laying the foundation for more positive, trusting and respectful relationships between police and the public," Flynn said.

Flynn said police will be able to do their jobs better — prevent and solve crimes and keep communities safe — if those relationships improve.

Michael Coteau, Ontario minister responsible for anti-racism and children and youth services minister, said banning the practice of carding will help to eliminate systemic racism in the criminal justice system.

"It is absolutely essential that everyone in this province be treated with dignity and respect regardless of their race or religion," he said.

Ban doesn't apply during traffic stops, arrests

The rule applies if an officer asks the person for identifying information or to see an identifying document while:

Looking into suspicious activities;

Gathering intelligence;

Investigating possible criminal activity.

The rule does not apply if police ask for identifying information or to see an identifying document while:

Doing a traffic stop;

Arresting or detaining someone;

Executing a warrant;

Investigating a specific crime.

The Ontario government said it believes it is the first jurisdiction in Canada to set out what it calls "clear and consistent" rules for "voluntary" interactions between the police and public when police are seeking identifying information.

The regulation also will also establish training, data management and reporting requirements about the collection of identifying information. The ban on carding is mandatory for all Ontario police services.