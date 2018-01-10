Bruno Mars and Cardi B, who recently collaborated on the upbeat song Finesse, will perform together at the Grammy Awards.

The Recording Academy announced Wednesday that Despacito hit makers Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee, SZA and Kesha will also take the stage at the Jan. 28 show at New York's Madison Square Garden.

Logic, Alessia Cara and Khalid, the trio behind the suicide prevention hit 1-800-273-8255, will perform the song with a group of suicide attempt and loss survivors selected by the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline.

The track is nominated for song of the year.

The Justin Bieber remix of the Luis Fonsi-Daddy Yankee song Despacito has already been touted the song of the summer by many. But will it have longevity until September? The original Despacito video has more than two billion views on YouTube. (LuisFonsiVEVO/YouTube)

Mars' nominations include album, song and record of the year. Despacito will also compete for song and record of the year.

Previously announced performers include Lady Gaga, Pink, Childish Gambino and Little Big Town.