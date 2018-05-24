Car2go, the prominent car-sharing company that claims 80,000 users in Toronto, will stop operations in the city on May 31, it announced Thursday in a release.

The company blames city hall, saying a new free-floating car-sharing pilot program passed by council in April after months of debate is overly restrictive and renders its service "inoperable." Specifically, it called the permit fees of about $1,500 per vehicle "unprecedented."

"City councillors have passed a heavily restricted pilot that ultimately weakens mobility options for Torontonians," said Car2go North America chief executive Paul DeLong in the release.

Metro Morning | The conflict between city council and Car2go

The company estimates it has 80,000 users in the city. Those customers received an email about the shutdown on Thursday morning.

Car2go customers have already been parking on residential streets, relying on the company to clear the vehicles before incurring tickets. (John Rieti/CBC)

Car2go wanted users to be able to park shared vehicles — Car2go is well-known for its fleet of blue-and-white Smart cars and some Mercedes Benz vehicles — in residential areas.

When it launched, Car2go vehicles parked in the city's Green P lots. However, the company then instructed its customers to park in any legal space, including in residential areas. That angered some Torontonians — especially those living in neighbourhoods where on-street parking is already scarce — as well as a number of city councillors.

Car2go's service only operates in Toronto's downtown core.

The company says it plans to move its vehicles to other Canadian cities. It operates in Vancouver, Calgary and Montreal.

Car2go is an arm of Daimler, the major automaker.

A number of other car-sharing companies continue to operate in Toronto.