Skip to Main Content
'He's my best friend': Owner pleads for dog's return after car stolen with beloved pet inside

Notifications

'He's my best friend': Owner pleads for dog's return after car stolen with beloved pet inside

Daniel Borok says he was just putting together the finishing touches for his Mother's Day gift for his mom on Sunday by popping into a flower shop on Avenue Road when a man hopped in his car and drove off with money, his laptop but he cares most about getting his best friend Charlie, the poodle back.

Man seen in white minivan, driving off with Charlie, an 8.5 year-old Poodle-Shih Tzu mix

Ali Chiasson · CBC News ·
Charlie is an eight-and-a-half-year-old Poodle-Shih Tzu cross, is missing. Daniel Borok says he was running into the flower shop to quickly get some Mother's Day flowers, when his car was stolen with Charlie inside. (Daniel Borok)

A Toronto man is pleading for the return of his dog Charlie after his van was stolen on the weekend with his beloved pet inside.

Daniel Borok says he was just putting together the finishing touches for his Mother's Day gift on Sunday by popping into a flower shop on Avenue Road, when a man hopped in his car, a Pontiac Montana, and drove off.

Valuables, including money and a laptop, were inside the minivan, but Borok said he cares most about getting his best friend back. Charlie is an eight-and-a-half-year-old Poodle-Shih Tzu cross, light brown in colour.

"He's exceptionally friendly, all he really wants to do is cuddle up and play fetch, he loves people and loves belly rubs," Borok said, choking up in an interview with CBC Toronto, "He's my best friend." 
Charlie is described as a light-brown poodle-Shih Tzu cross but looks more "poodle-like" and is friendly with people. (Daniel Borok)

"His paws were sore from playing way too much fetch that morning," said Borok about why he decided to leave Charlie  in the passenger seat as he ran into the store. 

Borok said he was in the shop for "maybe 10 or 15 minutes" and when he came back, the car was gone and another car had already taken the spot. 

"I said [to the driver] excuse me, was there not a white van parked here?  And he goes, 'Yeah, I saw somebody jump in and drive away, that's how I got the spot."

Tried to catch a glimpse of the car

Borok looked down and noticed his hat was on the sidewalk as if the alleged thief had tossed it out the window. 

Borok ran up and down the block near Avenue Road and Tranby Avenue in Yorkville confused, hoping to catch a glimpse of his car driving away, but had no luck. 

As for how the thief got inside the car, Borok said he can't be sure because he was in a rush.

"I know for a fact I did not leave the car running," he said. 

He fears his keys, which are attached to a lanyard, could have gotten snagged on something as he jogged onto the sidewalk, causing them to fall on the ground. 

He said he hopes the thief drops Charlie off at an animal shelter, instead of keeping him or worse, hurting him or leaving the dog to wander the streets. 

Police are running plates 

Borok said he has filed a report about the thief with the Toronto police. 
Borok's car is a 2006 white Pontiac Montana similar to the one pictured here.
He said the officer told him Traffic Services has been alerted and his license plate will be flagged as stolen to help them catch the thief. 

Unfortunately, the person who parked in the spot didn't get a good enough look at the person and there is no description of the suspect.

Borok, a private contractor, had some of his employee's wages in the the car and valuable work equipment, but he's most gutted about losing Charlie. 
Borok has had Charlie, left, since he was eight weeks old. Borok also had Charlie's dog dad, right, before he passed away two months ago. (Daniel Borok)

CBC's Journalistic Standards and Practices
Report Typo or Error|

Popular Now

  1. Find more popular stories

Discover more from CBC

More stories from us