A Toronto man is pleading for the return of his dog Charlie after his van was stolen on the weekend with his beloved pet inside.

Daniel Borok says he was just putting together the finishing touches for his Mother's Day gift on Sunday by popping into a flower shop on Avenue Road, when a man hopped in his car, a Pontiac Montana, and drove off.

Valuables, including money and a laptop, were inside the minivan, but Borok said he cares most about getting his best friend back. Charlie is an eight-and-a-half-year-old Poodle-Shih Tzu cross, light brown in colour.

Charlie is described as a light-brown poodle-Shih Tzu cross but looks more "poodle-like" and is friendly with people. (Daniel Borok) "He's exceptionally friendly, all he really wants to do is cuddle up and play fetch, he loves people and loves belly rubs," Borok said, choking up in an interview with CBC Toronto, "He's my best friend."

"His paws were sore from playing way too much fetch that morning," said Borok about why he decided to leave Charlie in the passenger seat as he ran into the store.

Borok said he was in the shop for "maybe 10 or 15 minutes" and when he came back, the car was gone and another car had already taken the spot.

"I said [to the driver] excuse me, was there not a white van parked here? And he goes, 'Yeah, I saw somebody jump in and drive away, that's how I got the spot."

Tried to catch a glimpse of the car

Borok looked down and noticed his hat was on the sidewalk as if the alleged thief had tossed it out the window.

Borok ran up and down the block near Avenue Road and Tranby Avenue in Yorkville confused, hoping to catch a glimpse of his car driving away, but had no luck.

As for how the thief got inside the car, Borok said he can't be sure because he was in a rush.

"I know for a fact I did not leave the car running," he said.

He fears his keys, which are attached to a lanyard, could have gotten snagged on something as he jogged onto the sidewalk, causing them to fall on the ground.

He said he hopes the thief drops Charlie off at an animal shelter, instead of keeping him or worse, hurting him or leaving the dog to wander the streets.

Police are running plates

Borok's car is a 2006 white Pontiac Montana similar to the one pictured here. Borok said he has filed a report about the thief with the Toronto police.

Borok said he has filed a report about the thief with the Toronto police. He said the officer told him Traffic Services has been alerted and his license plate will be flagged as stolen to help them catch the thief.

Unfortunately, the person who parked in the spot didn't get a good enough look at the person and there is no description of the suspect.