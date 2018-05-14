Beloved dog Charlie found after being accidentally stolen in car theft

Charlie, the Poodle-Shih Tzu cross, was found safe and sound at an animal shelter Monday afternoon after going missing for 24 hours when his owner's car was allegedly stolen.

"There were lots of belly rubs and scratches and kisses back and forth," said his very relieved owner Daniel Borok when he picked him up at the Toronto Animal Services centre in Scarborough.

Charlie's owner said he was worried sick that his poodle pup could have been hit by a car because he tends to chase after them. (Daniel Borok) That's about 15 kilometres away from the Yorkville intersection where he was allegedly stolen along with Borok's minivan.

The eight-and-a-half year-old Poodle-Shih Tzu cross was sitting in the passenger seat parked outside a Yorkville flower shop on Sunday.

Borok said he was just putting together the finishing touches for his Mother's Day gift and was only in the store for 10 to 15 minutes when a man hopped in his car, a Pontiac Montana, and drove off.

Police are still looking for the minivan and the alleged thief.

Charlie was found wandering the streets

A couple found Charlie wandering the neighbourhood of Victoria Park and Danforth Avenue around 8:30 p.m. Sunday evening.

According to Borok, they brought him to the shelter Monday around noon.

He said he was worried sick that Charlie could have been hit by a car because he likes to chase them.

"I'm so thankful for everyone involved," he said.

Police still looking for the minivan, suspect

The police called Borok Monday morning after some of his mail was found scattered in a park near the animal shelter.

That was the first glimmer of hope that police were hot on the trail of the stolen vehicle and pup, because those letters were in the car before it was stolen.

Borok's car is a 2006 white Pontiac Montana similar to the one pictured here. Other valuables, including money and a laptop, were inside the minivan, but Borok said he cared most about getting his best friend back.

"He's exceptionally friendly, all he really wants to do is cuddle up and play fetch. He loves people and loves belly rubs," Borok said, choking up in an interview with CBC Toronto.

"He's my best friend."

He isn't optimistic about getting anything else back.

"I mean, I'd like my car back, but that's what insurance is for," he said.

'I did not leave the car running'

"His paws were sore from playing way too much fetch that morning," said Borok, explaining why he decided to leave Charlie in the passenger seat as he ran into the store.

As for how the thief got inside the car, Borok said he can't be sure because he was in a rush.

"I know for a fact I did not leave the car running," he said.

His hunch is that the keys might have fallen as he jogged onto the sidewalk.