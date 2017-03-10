Toronto police are searching for a four-year-old girl who was inside a car that was stolen this morning when it was left running outside a home.

Police were called to the home in the Jane Street and Lawrence Avenue area shortly after 6 a.m. ET, Staff Sgt. Tim Jacob told CBC Toronto.

The girl's mother started the car in the driveway to get it warmed up, then went back into her home to get a second child, police said. She came out to discover the car and the child were gone.

"We are thinking it's an opportune crime where it's a vehicle that's running and nice and warm for somebody to take it," Jacob said. "We are concerned for the child's safety for obvious reasons."

Police are asking residents to be on the lookout for a 2008 Toyota Camry with licence plate BHVH 392. Anyone seeing the car is advised to call 911.

Jacob said "time is critical" whenever a child is involved in such an incident.

"Hopefully the suspect, once he realizes there's a child in the back, that they abandon the vehicle in a public area," Jacob said.

Stolen auto may have been abandoned on discovery of child inside. Be on the lookout. Current temps are -4C. Child may still be inside ^ma — @TPSOperations

Here are details of the four-year-old who was inside the car: