Sparks flew and a hydro pole hung "by a thread" after a vehicle slammed into it in Scarborough Saturday evening, Toronto police said, bringing live wires down not far from a TTC bus.

Toronto Fire was called just after 9 p.m. for reports that a jeep struck the pole in front of a strip mall on Warden Avenue near Eglinton Avenue.

The driver suffered only minor injuries but the impact caused the wires to come down and arch over the roadway where a bus had been passing by.

Within about an hour and half, hydro crews had repaired the pole, reconnecting the downed wires and restoring power to the majority of the 850 customers who were affected.

TTC spokesperson Heather Brown could not confirm how many passengers were affected but said anyone who needed to be let off the bus was able to do so once the scene was deemed safe.

Warden Avenue was closed in both directions south of Eglinton Avenue for investigation, but has since partially reopened.

This hydro pole seen in an undated photo outside a strip plaza at 777 Warden Avenue was left "hanging by a thread" after a vehicle crashed into it Saturday night. (Google Earth)