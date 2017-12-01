Toronto police have identified the make and model of a car that was caught on camera ramming into a 61-year-old woman in a hit and run in October.

Investigators say they are looking for a white 2014-2016 Mazda 3 Sport GT hatchback in a news release issued Friday. They are asking the public's help in finding the car which struck a pedestrian at Steeles Avenue East and Laureleaf Road on the morning of Oct. 31.

Police previously released footage of the collision in an attempt to get the public's help identifying the driver.

WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Toronto police release shocking hit and run video0:12

The pedestrian previously told CBC's As It Happens that she was on her way to visit her mother who is in a nursing home. She was sent to hospital with serious injuries and says she suffered several bruises, a crack on her pelvis, and a lot of pain.