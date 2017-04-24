A car crashed into a house and hit a gas line in Toronto's west end early Monday, forcing residents in nearby houses out of their homes briefly.

Toronto police said the crash occurred on Delaware Avenue near Dupont Road at about 2:50 a.m.

The driver sustained minor injuries but was not transported to hospital.

Eastbound and westbound Dupont, which was closed from Ossington Avenue to Dovercourt Road, has been reopened

Evert Steenge, deputy commander for Toronto Paramedic Services, said the driver declined to be treated.