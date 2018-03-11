The 509 Harbourfront and 510 Spadina streetcars were diverted for a few hours early Sunday morning after a car drove down the tracks of the Queens Quay tunnel.

Toronto Fire Services was called to the scene around midnight on Sunday. One man was in the car when they arrived, but he did not require medical assistance, a spokesperson for Toronto Fire said.

Toronto police traffic services said the incident is still under investigation, and that no charges have been laid at this time.

Video from the incident shows the car had Quebec licence plates.