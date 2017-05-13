Ontario's police watchdog is investigating after a car crashed into a Scarborough home on Friday night.

A sedan slammed into the front of the house on the east side of Morningside Avenue and Staines Road at about 11:45 p.m.

According to police, the vehicle struck a natural gas line, though firefighters were able to shut off the gas supply and no evacuations of nearby homes were necessary.

A 28-year-old man was taken to hospital to be treated for a leg injury.

The Special Investigations Unit is now investigating the circumstances of the incident.

According to a press release published online Saturday morning, the SIU has assigned five investigators, two forensic investigators and a collision reconstructionist to look into the circumstances of the incident.

Because of SIU's involvement, Toronto police will not comment further on the crash.

The SIU is an arm's-length agency that investigates any interactions between the public and police that result in death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.