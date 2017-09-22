A caregiver has been charged with criminal negligence causing death after the body of a four-year-old boy was discovered in a car in the city's west end.

The boy was found at about 2:30 p.m. ET on Thursday. The car was parked outside a west-end condo tower.

Toronto police told CBC Toronto on Friday that Zeljna Kosovac, 50, was in charge of caring for the boy.

Toronto police say the child was left in the vehicle, but would not confirm for how long.

The temperature on Thursday was 26 C, with a humidex of 31.

The woman is set to appear at a downtown Toronto courthouse on Friday.