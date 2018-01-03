Caplansky's Deli has closed its doors at its original College Street location for good, leaving its owner "heartbroken."



Owner Zane Caplansky initially delivered the news to customers on Wednesday in a note posted on the doors of the restaurant at College Street and Brunswick Avenue. A photo of the note was then shared online through Facebook and Twitter by the deli.

"I am heartbroken to announce that this, our first deli location, is closed," Caplansky said in the note.

After spending a decade putting work into the shop, Caplansky said he made the decision to shut down the popular Jewish deli with "tremendous sadness and reluctance."



The business originally opened in 2007 but fell on hard times in 2016 after the landlord locked the doors to the restaurant due to a dispute over repairs.

"We never really recovered from that blow," said Caplansky.

Caplansky's two other locations in Yorkville and at Terminal 3 in Pearson Airport will continue to operate as usual.



The deli's food truck will also continue to serve customers at events and various locations around the city.

College St is closed. pic.twitter.com/VebuOkx5K1 — @Caplansky









